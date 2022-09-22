How Khloe Kardashian Introduced True Thompson to Her Baby Brother

True Thompson, meet your baby brother!
The Kardashians season two premiere, which dropped on Hulu Sept. 22, captured the moment Khloe Kardashian introduced her 4-year-old daughter to her new sibling after welcoming the newborn via surrogate.
Calling True on FaceTime from the hospital, Khloe said, "Hi Tutu! Do you wanna see someone? Who do you wanna see?"
Of course, True knew the answer and replied, "Baby brother!" And she had already picked out a name for the little one too, greeting him with, "Hi Snowy!"
Although, Khloe quickly informed her "his name is not Snowy." In fact, fans still don't know her son's name. In the episode, Khloe jokingly referred to him as "No Name Johnson over here."
True, who Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson, wasn't the only one who got to meet the new family member. The episode also showed Khloe FaceTiming her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Kim Kardashian was with Khloe at the hospital for the baby's arrival.
"I am so grateful," KoKo said. "It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have."
According to the episode, the child was born on July 28th. Khloe's rep confirmed his arrival to E! News about a week later.
The news came about six months after Tristan confirmed in January that he'd fathered a child, a now 9-month-old baby boy named Theo Thompson, with a woman named Maralee Nichols. Khloe's rep confirmed to E! News that Khloe and Tristan's second child together was conceived in November.
After Khloe welcomed her son, she expressed how she can now "start the healing process"—although a source close to her told E! News in July she and Tristan are not back together—and enjoy life as a mother of two.
"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me," the reality star, 38, said in a confessional. "Every single day I've been feeling depressed and sad. And now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."
As The Kardashians showed, Tristan did come to the hospital to meet the child (in addition to being the father of his son with Khloe, True and Theo, the athlete is dad to 5-year-old Prince Thompson, who he shares with Jordan Craig).
"I've been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not," Khloe shared "But as Tristan wants to be here, so I just figured why not? Let him come. I'll never get this moment back."
And ultimately, she just wants to move on and focus on her children, adding, "This is going to be day one and this is going to be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."
And it looks like True is embracing her role as a big sister, too. "True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes," a source told E! News in August. "She is loving being a big sister. Khloe loves watching her and seeing her in this new role. She's so excited that she is finally a mom of two. She's in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."