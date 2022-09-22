Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy Makes His Debut on The Kardashians

After Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, the mom of two shared the first glimpse of their sweet baby boy on The Kardashians.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son has made his TV debut.

The Good American CEO shared the first glimpse of her and the NBA star's adorable newborn on the season two premiere of The Kardashians, which dropped on Hulu Sept. 22. At the end of the emotional episode, Khloe arrived at the hospital and was in the room as her surrogate gave birth to her and Tristan's baby boy.

"I am so grateful," Khloe said in a confessional on the show. "It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have."

On Aug. 5, a rep for Khloe confirmed to E! News that she and Tristan had welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate.

A source exclusively told E! News that the Kardashians star was "thrilled" by the latest addition to her family, adding that it's been "a dream come true" for both Khloe and her 4-year-old daughter, ​True Thompson.

"They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby," the insider shared Aug. 8. "True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister."

And Khloe has been excited to see True step into her new job as a big sister. "She loves watching her and seeing her in this new role," the source explained. "She's in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Romance Rewind

Though Khloe and Tristan may have expanded their family, that does not mean the former couple is back on. In July, a separate source told E! News that their son was conceived in November 2021, a month before he welcomed a son with Maralee Nichols, and the pair "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."

The reality star has long been vocal about wanting to give True a younger sibling.

In a February 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe told then-boyfriend Tristan, "True's getting older and I feel like it's now time to have another kid."

After undergoing the IVF process three different times, Khloe decided to find a surrogate to birth her child. 

"It's a very tedious, hard process," she said of finding a surrogate during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in June 2021. "I did have one and then it fell through. There's so many tests they have to do and all these things. So, I'm still on that journey. It's just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it's not. It's challenging for me." 

