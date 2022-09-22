Kim Kardashian Learned About Khloe's Surrogate the Day Tristan Thompson's Paternity Suit Leaked

We doubt this is how Khloe Kardashian wanted to break her baby news.
During the season two premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, out Sept. 22, it was revealed that the Good American founder shared her surrogacy news to sister Kim Kardashian right as Tristan Thompson's paternity suit was making headlines.
It all went down in the same gym scene in which Kim learned of the lawsuit last season. "I have a little problem," Khloe confided in her sister in the never-before-seen footage. "I need to talk to you."
As Kim took her younger sister off speaker phone, she learned that Khloe and Tristan decided to do an embryo transfer into a surrogate. A stunned Kim held her hand to her mouth and replied, "Oh my god."
Khloe later clarified the timeline surrounding the procedure, noting that the embryo transfer occurred days before Thanksgiving and she found about "Tristan's situation the first week of December."
"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she told the cameras. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"
The footage will seem familiar to viewers, as parts of this scene were featured in season one's June 9 episode, in which Khloe's sisters learned about Tristan's paternity suit before she did.
While on the phone with mom Kris Jenner, Kim sounded off, "His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and I said, 'Does Khloe know about this?' Khloe doesn't even know."
Kim then hopped on the phone with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, and together they figured out the timeline of the suit. "He's asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her," Kim explained at the time. "Khloe threw him his 30th birthday. So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road—we can check his schedule—and then slept with this girl."
It wasn't until after this conversation that Kim hopped on the phone with Khloe and shared the surprising news. Now we know the second half of that conversation.
In December, Maralee Nichols said in a paternity suit that the NBA player fathered her newborn son Theo, 9 months old. Tristan, who had rekindled things with Khloe prior to Maralee's filing, went on to confirm that he was the baby's father.
"I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote on his Instagram Story Jan. 3. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
Over six months later, a rep for Khloe confirmed to E! News that Khloe and Tristan were expecting their own child via surrogacy. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep said at the time. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
Khloe and Tristan's son was born July 28. His name has yet to be revealed.
New episodes of The Kardashians arrive Wednesdays on Hulu.