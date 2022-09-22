The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian Shares Where She Stands With Tristan Thompson

It seems Khloe Kardashian wants Tristan Thompson to remain in their kids' lives—despite all the drama.
In the season two premiere of The Kardashians on Sept. 22, Khloe discussed where she stands with Tristan after his paternity lawsuit last year. The exes, who share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy via surrogate, who was conceived before the scandal came to light.
"We did an embryo transfer like days before Thanksgiving, and I found out about Tristan's situation the first week of December," she recalled. "It's just so close. I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else?"
At another point, Khloe made it clear she was relying on family instead of Tristan during the surrogacy. "Obviously I'm going through this pregnancy without my partner, but I don't feel lonely," she told the cameras. "I know I have the best family in the world."
So, what was her co-parenting relationship like with Tristan while they were expecting their baby boy? As Khloe told friend Malika Haqq, "He keeps asking me questions, and I just won't answer him."
But it sounds like she wants to keep him in her kids' lives. "I've always wanted two parents in the household helping raise the kids," she told Malika, saying she wouldn't want her children to have "daddy issues."
Khloe heartbreakingly added, "Sometimes we still just want the white house and the picket fence."
In the episode, Kim Kardashian discussed whether Tristan should join Khloe in the delivery room.
"My advice would be for the sake of the baby, I think if it's an option, you did it once, mad at Tristan," Kim told Khloe. "You can do it again and have him there, you know? You'll have that story for your child."
Khloe didn't reveal her decision, simply noting, "This is the strangest, most f--ked up situation."
At the end of the episode, Khloe's surrogate went into labor and gave birth to the baby boy, whose name hasn't been revealed. Ultimately, Khloe and Tristan shared a moment together, sitting on a bed holding at their baby together and talking about how he looks like True.
"I've been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not," she said in a confessional. "But Tristan wants to be here, so I just figured why not? Let him come. I'll never get this moment back."
Their road to baby No. 2 was not smooth. Last fall, Khloe told The Kardashians cameras that she and the NBA star were in a good place and building a life together as a family with True.
But in December, news broke that Maralee Nichols had filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan, who she said fathered her newborn baby boy Theo in March 2021. Tristan later admitted that a paternity test confirmed he is the dad of the now 9-month-old.
Viewers watched Khloe react to the bombshell lawsuit on the season one finale of The Kardashians, where she said, "It's time to walk away and I don't feel guilty about it... I tried so hard."
However, it was later revealed that Khloe and Tristan had been expecting their second baby all along. Their son was conceived in November 2021 before the lawsuit made headlines, Khloe's rep confirmed to E! News.
Now, in season two, Khloe is ready to share her thoughts on bringing another child into the world with her ex.
"This has been a difficult time in my life," she said onscreen. "But it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."
A source told E! News in July 2022 that, although they welcomed another child together, Khloe and Tristan are not back together.