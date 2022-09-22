The Kardashians: "Bamboozled" Khloe Kardashian Tells All on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

What should've been a joyful time for Khloe Kardashian turned out to be a difficult one.
During the season two premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, out Sept. 22, the Good American founder got candid about how Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal put a damper on their own baby boy news.
"Obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now," a tearful Khloe said in a confessional, "‘cause I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's and all of that. It's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."
While Khloe wanted this experience to be "amazing," she said it was a "a different experience." According to Khloe, the embryo transfer occurred days before Thanksgiving and she found about "Tristan's situation the first week of December."
On why she's chosen to clarify the timeline, Khloe told the cameras, "It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"
Concerned that the surrogacy news would turn into a "media frenzy," Khloe chose to keep it just within the family's inner circle. "I can't hear about this for months," she noted. "About what an idiot I am. Like, what a dumb f--k I am."
As for how Tristan was feeling during it all? Khloe told best friend Malika Haqq that Tristan was "excited," adding, "He keeps asking me questions, and I just won't answer him."
She admitted to feeling "very angry" and "bamboozled."
"All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date," she added. "In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork in that we saw. He found out July 2, so he did know."
As Khloe and Tristan's baby's due date arrived closer, the former Revenge Body host struggled to decide if she wanted the Canadian-born athlete in the delivery room. After sister Kim Kardashian encouraged her, "for the sake of the baby," to let Tristan be there, Khloe was still uncertain.
"This is the strangest, most f--ked up situation," Khloe vented. "But once he's here, he's gonna be the blessing. He's gonna be the ray of light. He's the fun, exciting part. The waiting process? This s--t f--king sucks."
Khloe's spirits turned around after a beautiful baby shower thrown by mom Kris Jenner. "I would not know what to do if it wasn't for my family," Khloe commented. "I love my mom for forcing me to have this baby shower, because I can't get this back."
She was further filled with joy following the birth of her son, which she called "a beautiful gift."
"Now that my son is here, I get to move on," she said. "I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."
In December, Maralee Nichols said in a paternity suit that the basketball star fathered her newborn son Theo, who is now 9 months old. Tristan, who had rekindled a relationship with Khloe prior to Maralee's filing, went on to confirm that he was Theo's father. "I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote on his Instagram Story Jan. 3. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
The Kardashians cameras captured the moment Khloe's sisters—Kim, Kourtney and Kylie—learned the news. "The whole thing that's so sad is she wants a baby boy," Kim said in the footage that aired June 8. "And now this girl's having a f--king baby boy, a f--king random that he sleeps with one night. F--k him."
It was later revealed that, at the time of the paternity suit filing, Khloe and Tristan were expecting their own child via surrogacy. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe told E! News in July. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
In August, the duo, who also share daughter True Thompson, 4, confirmed that they had welcomed their son, who was born July 28. His name has yet to be revealed.
New episodes of The Kardashians arrived Wednesdays on Hulu.