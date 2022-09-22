Olivia Wilde Sets the Record Straight on Harry Styles and Chris Pine Spit Rumor

Watch : Harry Styles JOKES About Spitting on Chris Pine

Olivia Wilde is letting the world know not to worry, darling, because that spit theory isn't true.

The Don't Worry Darling director addressed the million-dollar question that has been sweeping the internet since earlier this month: Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the 2022 Venice Film Festival? Olivia put the saliva rumor to rest.

"Harry did not spit on Chris," Olivia remarked during a Sept. 21 appearance on The Late Show, adding, "I think it's a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can."

Leave it to The Late Show host Stephen Colbert to tease Olivia a bit by responding, "Only time will tell. We shall see." Naturally, Olivia found herself laughing over Stephen's remarks. She doubled down on her stance, by adding, "No! He really didn't."

Perhaps #SpitGate can finally be laid to rest. The trending topic was born after footage of Harry and Chris at the Don't Worry Darling Venice Film Festival premiere surfaced online. In it, Harry goes to return to his seat next to Chris when he jolts forward towards Chris' lap. Chris then looks down in a surprised manner and the rest is history.