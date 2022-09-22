Harry Styles’ Mom Anne Twist Praises His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Watch : Harry Styles SPIT on Chris Pine?: Don't Worry Darling DRAMA

Don't worry, Harry Styles' mom has nothing but golden words for Olivia Wilde.

Anne Twist shared her review of her son's girlfriend's movie on social media—and she only has critical acclaim for Don't Worry Darling. Anne made sure to be one of the first in France to see the movie, and she documented the night by posing in front of the poster with a grin on her face.

Her thoughts on the psychological thriller? Sweeter than watermelon sugar.

"‘Don't Worry Darling' you were excellent!" Anne wrote on Instagram Sept. 21, accompanied by photos of her and her friends giving a thumbs up. "Really enjoyed from start to finish."

The 54-year-old also gave a nod to Olivia, who went public with her relationship with Harry in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don't Worry Darling.

"Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in," Anne continued, "well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual."