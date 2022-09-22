Harry Styles’ Mom Anne Twist Praises His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Don't worry, Harry Styles' mom has nothing but golden words for Olivia Wilde.
Anne Twist shared her review of her son's girlfriend's movie on social media—and she only has critical acclaim for Don't Worry Darling. Anne made sure to be one of the first in France to see the movie, and she documented the night by posing in front of the poster with a grin on her face.
Her thoughts on the psychological thriller? Sweeter than watermelon sugar.
"‘Don't Worry Darling' you were excellent!" Anne wrote on Instagram Sept. 21, accompanied by photos of her and her friends giving a thumbs up. "Really enjoyed from start to finish."
The 54-year-old also gave a nod to Olivia, who went public with her relationship with Harry in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don't Worry Darling.
"Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in," Anne continued, "well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual."
Harry plays Jack, Olivia's leading man in Don't Worry Darling, alongside Florence Pugh's character Alice.
Don't Worry Darling arrives in theaters following a Sept. 19 New York City premiere, where Harry and Olivia were seen walking together into the Bowery Hotel for an after-party. The movie had its world premiere earlier this month at the Venice International Film Festival, though one headline to come out of the event was a rumor that the musician spit on co-star Chris Pine.
Chris' rep denied that such an interaction occurred, telling E! News, "People are seeing some odd illusion of sorts online that is clearly deceiving...there is nothing but respect between these two men."
Harry joked about the spit drama at a Sept. 7 NYC concert, adding, "Wonderful to be back in New York, I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine."
But despite all the rumors of feuding within the cast, Olivia continues to keep her composure. How does she get through it? By "focusing on what's real, your trusted circles of friends, things that make you happy, people you love," she recently told Kelly Clarkson. "Just keeping your mind in what's real. And also watching people—my colleagues—get through it. It could be a lot worse and we're alive and everything's going to be OK."
And at least she has mom's stamp of approval.