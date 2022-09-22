Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return Home to California After Queen’s Funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the journey home.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in California after being in the U.K. where they attended Queen Elizabeth II's Sept. 19 funeral.
Harry and Meghan were already in the U.K. before Her Majesty's death, attending the 2022 One Young World Summit in Manchester, England. Once news broke that doctors were "concerned" for the monarch's health, Harry rushed to the Queen's Balmoral Estate to be by her side. At the Scotland property, Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96.
Following the news of her passing on Sept. 8, Meghan, Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton joined forces to make a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle two days later. The group sighting marked the first time all four parties have been photographed together in over two years.
During the appearance, Harry touched on how things have felt inside the castle walls since Queen Elizabeth passed on. "It's a lonely place up there now without her," he said to supporters gathered outside the castle on Sept. 10, as seen in a video captured by The Sun. "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."
The Windsor Castle outing wouldn't be the only time that Harry, Meghan, Kate and William would be seen together in wake of their loss. The group were all present at the reception of the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall in London on Sept. 14 and at the late monarch's memorial service held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.
And despite rumors that Meghan and Harry have a strained relationship with some members of the royal family, King Charles III touched on his feelings for his son and his son's wife amid the loss of Queen Elizabeth.
"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan," Charles said in his first public address as monarch on Sept. 9, "as they continue to build their lives overseas."