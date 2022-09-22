Sophia Bush’s Unplanned Twinning Moment With Hilarie Burton Is Nothing Short of Magical

Sisterhood over Scott brothers.
Sophia Bush served up a modern Brooke + Peyton moment when she took to Instagram to post a tribute to her former onscreen and real life BFF Hilarie Burton-Morgan, calling her One Tree Hill co-star, "my person."
"You know how there are just those magical people in your life that have known you through every single version of yourself and that have loved you through all of them? The ones who you only get closer to with every passing year? The ones who you show up to break bread with, wearing the exact same—unplanned—outfit?," she wrote on Sept. 21, along with a series of photos of the duo twinning in chic white suits. "Yup. She's that person. She's my person."
Along with the aww-inducing message, Sophia shared a series of photos of the duo, both 40, twinning in chic white suits and gushed about how the two share passion for activism and philanthropic endeavors.
"Sister, I love love working to tackle climate change and wrongful convictions with you," she continued. "I love being bad an sneaking away for wine and a bowl of pasta in the middle of the day with you. And I frickin' love that we have arrived in our power suit era. We rule."
Hilarie—who hosts the SundanceTV series True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here—responded to her social media shoutout
"People ask all the time, ‘how do you decompress after covering heartbreaking cases?' This. I cling to THIS!" she wrote. "Silliness and history and secrets and triumph and sorcery and a million bits of fun that I hoard like fireflies in a jar."
She also acknowledged their matching outfits and gave a nod to their onscreen cheerleading days, adding, "I love our matching uniforms!!! We're just cheering for different things now, in lockstep. Go Ravens!!!!!"
The actresses starred as best friends Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer on One Tree Hill for six seasons beginning in 2004. Hilaire left the CW series in 2009, while Sophia stayed on for the finale three seasons, but the two remained tight.
Hllarie has previously admitted that she and Sophia had to "fight for our own friendship," while filming, despite the fact that she felt "the storyline between Peyton and Brooke" was the real "love story of the show."
"Because a lot of people wanted to pit us against each other," she explained to E! News in 2020. "It's like, ‘Oh, Hilarie won't do this but Sophia will.' And 'She's the pretty one.' And 'She's the this one.' There's so much comparison that, as a young person, it's hard to navigate. And she and I now can look back at it and be like 'All those bastards. No, no no. We're the love story.' So yeah, the female friendships were important on that show."
In June 2021, Sophia and Hilarie, along with their costar Bethany Joy Lenz, launched a One Tree Hill rewatch podcast called Drama Queens. Seven months later, the friends reunited in Toronto to film an episode of Sophia's CBS medical drama Good Sam.
"Now vs Then + Always and Forever," Sophia posted on Instagram in January, along with snaps of the ladies behind-the-scenes. "People ask me 'what's the best part about producing @goodsamcbs?' Having my best girls come to play ranks up top! @dramaqueensoth fans, your girls are acting together again! Here comes trouble."