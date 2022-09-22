Love Is Blind’s Shake Chatterjee Decides to Weigh in on Deepti and Kyle’s Breakup

Watch : Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over

Shake Chatterjee is not turning a blind eye to his ex-fiancée's recent breakup.

Just three days after Love Is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams announced that they had secretly called it quits, Shake is giving his unfiltered thoughts on the situation.

On his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Seems legit. Definitely NOT clout chasers," alongside a repost of an article announcing Deepti and Kyle's split.

Earlier this week, Shake slammed the pair's relationship in another post, though at the time they had not shared the news of their breakup with the world.