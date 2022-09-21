The Bachelorette Alum DeMario Jackson Sued for Sexual Assault

Watch : DeMario Jackson: Full Exclusive Interview

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and rape.

Bachelor Nation star DeMario Jackson has been accused of sexually assaulting two women in a new lawsuit.

According to court documents filed on Sept. 20 and obtained by E! News, the 35-year-old is being sued by two people, identified only as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, who allege they were raped by Jackson in separate incidents after going on dates with him. Both women say in the complaint that they "suffered injury, damage, loss, and harm to her/their body and mind," as well as "personal invasion and humiliation."

Last year, prosecutors reviewed the accusations but declined to prosecute Jackson due to "insufficiency of the evidence," according to a letter of declination from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

In a statement to E! News, Jackson's attorney, Walter Mosely, called the allegations "completely unfounded," adding, in part, "In the days to come, we will release the evidence we shared with the police at the time of the alleged incidents. Unfortunately, DeMario and I will have to take up this fight again to clear his name. Like before, we will have same name-clearing result."

Per the new lawsuit, Doe 1 first met Jackson through a dating app and went on several dates with him before he allegedly crashed her night out with friends on Feb. 16, 2018. At the time, Jackson "appeared intoxicated" and "began making a scene" in front Doe 1's friends, according to the complaint.