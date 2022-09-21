Life of Ryan’s Ryan Sheckler Expecting First Baby With Wife Abigail Sheckler

Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler is seeing pink!
The former star of MTV's Life of Ryan and his wife Abigail Sheckler are expecting their first child together. Abigail shared their exciting news on Instagram on Sept. 21, writing, "Ryan and I are super excited to announce that we're expecting a baby girl, March 2023! We're so in love already and can't believe how blessed we continue to be."
The expectant father, 32, is over the moon. "I freaking love you babe! You are going to be such an amazing mother," he commented on his wife's post.
Ryan posted a close-up of the same photo on Instagram and captioned it, "Not only did I fall in love and marry my best friend @abigail.shecks we are so beyond blessed and thankful to announce that we will be having a baby girl in March! My life has been a very full one and now it's about to get a whole lot more awesome! I love you Abigail and I am so ready and excited to start our family!"
The pro skateboarder and nurse, 25, met while walking their dogs on the beach in Orange County, Calif., according to People.
They got engaged in Nov. 2021, with Ryan sharing his excitement on Instagram. "The next and best chapter of my life has started," he wrote at the time. "I couldn't be happier and more blessed to have met my best friend and now get to spend my life with her."
They tied the knot 90 days later on March 3, 2022.
Ryan starred in MTV's Life of Ryan for three seasons, from 2007 to 2009. Last year, he accused the production team behind his reality show of manipulating the storylines, especially the romantic ones, for ratings.
"That's already a very intimate piece of your life that you don't want people to know about or see," he said during an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. "So, we break up once and then cameras are on, we break up again, cut. Now, the mood's really awkward. And then, you know, they come over to me and they're like, 'Hey, that wasn't enough. We need to do it again.'"
He said that the experience of filming Life of Ryan "borderline traumatized me," and he said that he didn't start another romantic relationship for five years after the show ended. MTV didn't respond to E! News' request for comment at the time.
Now it sounds like Ryan is ready to embark on a new chapter with his wife and their little one on the way.