Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Cast as Fiyero in Wicked Movies

Dearest readers, the Wicked movies have officially found their Fiyero.

Director Jon M. Chu confirmed on Sept. 21 that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of the beloved musical, joining the likes of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

"He's perfect, they're perfect. They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever…" Chu tweeted about the casting news, mimicking lyrics from the song "Dancing Through Life."

Bailey—who is best known for his role as Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix's Bridgerton—subtly celebrated booking the role on Instagram, captioning a post on Sept. 21, "Dancing through," complete with a fitting green heart emoji.

In case you're unfamiliar with the award-winning musical, Wicked follows the friendship of the Wicked Witch of the West (Elphaba) and Glinda the Good Witch before the events of The Wizard of Oz.

Part of that backstory includes a years-long love triangle between the women and Fiyero, a prince and fellow student at their school Shiz University.