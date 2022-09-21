Jay Leno Reveals What It's Really Like Seeing "Genius" Elon Musk in His Element

Watch : 5 Things You Didn't Know About Elon Musk

There's nothing funny about Jay Leno's praise for billionaire Elon Musk.

The comedian interviewed the business magnate at the SpaceX Starbase in Texas for the Sept. 21 episode of Jay Leno's Garage, and, in an exclusive interview with E! News, he teased what it was really like seeing the Tesla CEO hard at work.

"In two and a half years, he built essentially his own Cape Canaveral down there," Jay told E! News. "I think it's fair to say he's a genius. Being in Hollywood, I meet geniuses every day, so I'm somewhat suspect. But, if you're talking to Elon, [and say] 'Elon, would you check this trajectory?' He'll do an equation while he's talking, and I just found that fascinating."

But, according to Jay, it's more than just Elon's vision that is taking SpaceX to new heights. "When I went down to SpaceX, he was living in a little Airstream trailer on the property," he shared. "He's involved in every facet of that thing."