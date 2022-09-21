Lea Michele Admits Her Drive Once "Created a Lot of Blind Spots" in Her Life

Lea Michele is ready for her second act.

During a Sept. 21 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress talked about a time in her life where she was overly focused on only one aspect of life. "It was all about my career," she told host Drew Barrymore. "I've been so career focused my entire life I think to a fault."

The Spring Awakening star continued, "I think I had just this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life."

Lea told Drew that meeting her husband, Zandy Reich, who she married in 2019, and welcoming their 2-year-old son Ever, changed her perspective on life.

"It was a real sense of grounding for me," she expressed. "And then having our son and experiencing the challenges that we did throughout the pregnancy was something that unfortunately created a stronger bond in us."

Lea noted, "The fact is we were able to sort of get through all of that and then it transformed us into this new life here."