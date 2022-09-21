Here's What's Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Watch : Netflix's Do Revenge Cast & Director on Taylor Swift, HSM & More!

Spooky season is here, and Netflix is ready to give us a terribly good time.

For those looking for a fright, the streaming service has plenty of options lined up. Jessica Chastain stars in The Good Nurse as single mother and nurse Amy, who is burnout by intense shifts at the ICU, but finds solace in the company of kind new co-worker, Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. However, all is not as it seems in the thriller, out Oct. 26, after Charlie becomes the primary suspect of patient murders.

Netflix will also bring a selection of tricks and treats in time for Halloween, including 28 Days Haunted, Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween, The Chalk Line, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Wendell & Wild and a ghoulish-themed Nailed It!'s seventh season.

October will also see the addition of critically acclaimed dramas Call Me By Your Name and The Color Purple, as well as fan-favorite comedies 17 Again and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

See what Netflix is brewing for October 2022: