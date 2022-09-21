Cheryl Burke Says She Kicked Ex Matthew Lawrence Out of the House in Message on Self Respect

Following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke shared a series of cryptic posts about cheating, the latest of which includes a viral TikTok trend and eyebrow-raising checklist she wrote.

Watch: Cheryl Burke's TikTok on "Self-Respect" After Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Cheryl Burke is showing herself some R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

On the same day her divorce from Matthew Lawrence was finalized, the Dancing With The Stars pro took to social media to share a message about knowing her worth. In a TikTok posted Sept. 19, Cheryl got in on the viral video trend of lip-synching along to a scene from Amazon Prime's anthology series Modern Love.

"Did you sleep with him or just kiss him," she mouths, mimicking the voiceover of the Dev Patel's character Joshua. When the voice of Emma (Caitlin McGee) responds, "I slept with "him," Cheryl makes a peace sign and lip-syncs Joshua's infamous line, "Ok bye."

Cheryl also typed out the dialogue exchange, but interestingly changed the pronouns of the cheating accomplice from "him" to "her." 

With the clip, the 38-year-old wrote a checklist that included the completed tasks, "Kick him out of my house, Hire a divorce attorney, File for divorce," along with the hashtags #selfrespect #peaceout and #boundaries.

E! News reached out to reps for both Cheryl and Matthew for comment but has yet to hear back.

TikTok

Cheryl's video is just latest in a series of social media posts she has cryptically shared about infidelity. In August, she posted a TikTok reading, "When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, viagra and  a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes," adding, "The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."

She hasn't called out any alleged cheater by name.

Cheryl filed for divorce from Matthew back in February after nearly three years of marriage. In the documents obtained by E! News, the dancer cited Jan. 7, 2022, as the date of separation and irreconcilable difference as the reason for their breakup. 

During a May episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Cheryl shared that she and the 42-year-old actor—who originally dated from 2007 to 2008 before getting back together in 2017—were in couple's therapy prior to their divorce, noting that she and her ex "definitely did try."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"People evolve and people grow," she told host Tamron Hall. "And sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you know, you unfortunately grow apart."

As a result of their divorce agreement, which was finalized Sept. 19, Cheryl and Matthew will each be obtaining one of their two properties, per court documents obtained by E! News. The former couple are also upholding their premarital agreement, which said neither of them will be receiving spousal support.

