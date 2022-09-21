Scottish DJ Jamie Roy Dead at 33

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Scotland has lost a rising music star.

DJ and producer Jamie Roy, a native of Dumfries who has performed all over the world, has died. He was 33 years old.

The musician's family announced his death on his official Facebook page on Sept. 21. "Jamie passed away yesterday," the message said. "Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."

The cause of Roy's death was not made public.

Following the confirmation from Roy's family, fans and colleagues mourned the late musician, including fellow electronic musician Paul Woolford. "There is nobody like THE Jamie Roy," he wrote on Twitter. "One in 8 billion. Lit up any room he walked into. An incredible human. Hard to believe it's true. Say it ain't so…"

British DJ Patrick Topping tweeted, "Gutted to hear of the passing of Jamie Roy, such a sound lad."