HBO Announces The Case Against Adnan Syed Will Get New Episode Following His Release

Adnan Syed is once again a free man.

On Sept. 20, the 41-year-old was released from prison after Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn approved the motion to vacate Syed's murder conviction. And it turns out, cameras were rolling in the courthouse as Syed learned he was going home, according to a Sept. 21 media release from HBO.

The footage is set to be included in a follow-up episode to the critically acclaimed four-part docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed. "We knew the end of The Case Against Adnan Syed was not the end of this story, and we've been closely following every twist and turn in the case since the series premiered in March 2019," director Amy Berg said in a statement. "It's gratifying to see many of the questions and issues probed in the original episodes come to bear on the events of this week."

While the new episode isn't due out until 2023, HBO teased that it will feature "exclusive access to Adnan Syed leading up to and following his release from prison."