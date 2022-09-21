HBO Announces The Case Against Adnan Syed Will Get New Episode Following His Release

Adnan Syed is once again a free man.
On Sept. 20, the 41-year-old was released from prison after Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn approved the motion to vacate Syed's murder conviction. And it turns out, cameras were rolling in the courthouse as Syed learned he was going home, according to a Sept. 21 media release from HBO.
The footage is set to be included in a follow-up episode to the critically acclaimed four-part docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed. "We knew the end of The Case Against Adnan Syed was not the end of this story, and we've been closely following every twist and turn in the case since the series premiered in March 2019," director Amy Berg said in a statement. "It's gratifying to see many of the questions and issues probed in the original episodes come to bear on the events of this week."
While the new episode isn't due out until 2023, HBO teased that it will feature "exclusive access to Adnan Syed leading up to and following his release from prison."
This announcement comes after the release of a new episode of Serial, Sarah Koenig's hit true crime podcast which brought national attention to Syed's case. The much-anticipated episode outlined the reasons why Syed was freed and suggested that there are two new suspects being investigated in connection to the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee.
The state has 30 days from the date of the decision to drop the case or begin a new one against Syed.
"The state isn't naming these people right now, but detectives definitely knew who they were at the time," Koenig told The New York Times Sept. 20. "The state is saying these suspects (either one or both) have criminal histories that are relevant to the crime. And that one of them has a family connection to the location where Hae Min Lee's car was found."
Following Syed's release, prosecutors said in a statement that they intend to "bring a suspect or suspects to justice."
The Case Against Adnan Syed is streaming now on HBO Max.