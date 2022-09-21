Jordyn Woods’ SHEIN Clothing Collection Is Glamorous, Chic, and Affordable With Prices Starting at $7

We interviewed Jordyn Woods because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jordyn is a paid spokesperson for Shein. The products featured are from Jordyn's Shein collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fall is here which means cool weather, seasonal fashion, and Jordyn Woods' birthday. To celebrate, Jordyn combined all of those things for her SHEIN clothing collaboration. In an exclusive E! interview, the model shared, "This line is very versatile. I feel like you could be going to a night out, you could have a date night, or a birthday party. It's really whatever you make it."

Jordyn also shared her styling tips, explaining, "It's really about taking something simple and adding your own touch and your own accessories. The beauty of this collection is its simplicity."

The line has 28 styles inspired by the French glamour with Moulin Rouge with 12 produced for the brand's Curve styling. Add some on-trend looks to your wardrobe with these chic dresses, tops, bodysuits, and more from the SHEIN x Jordyn Woods Collection.