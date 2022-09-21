Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Major Update on And Just Like That Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker teased the upcoming second season of HBO’s And Just Like That. See what she said.

By Vivian Kwarm Sep 21, 2022 9:15 PMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerCelebrities
Watch: "And Just Like That" Fashion Secrets REVEALED

And just like that, it's time for the sophomore season.

Season two of HBO Max's comedy drama And Just Like That is officially underway​, as evident in this new Instagram photo. Sarah Jessica Parker​, who famously plays Carrie Bradshaw, confirmed the cast is hard at work in a Sept. 21 post showing a script that reads "And Just Like That... Episode 201". She went on to caption the photo, "@justlikethatmax Just this much. For now. X, SJ"

While SJP left us wanting more, fans can take a breath knowing that HBO confirmed Aug. 21 that the upcoming season of the Sex and the City spin-off is expected ​to premiere next year. 

Although she remains tight lipped on what's in store for Carrie in the sophomore season, we know that the character is now a widow after last season's debut episode​ saw the death of her beloved husband, John James Preston (Chris Noth)​, a.k.a. Mr Big, dies after suffering a fatal heart attack. 

In the first season she's seen dipping her toes back into the dating scene, but there was no sight of Aiden (John Corbett), Carrie's furniture designer ex-fiancé on Sex And The City

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Creator Michael Patrick King addressed why he opted out of having the duo on the HBO series last season​, despite rumors of Corbett's return. "It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," he told Deadline ​in Feb. "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big's death] and into the light—the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

2
Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

3

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

No premiere date for And Just Like That season two just yet, but you can catch up on season one streaming now on HBO Max. 

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

2
Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

3

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

4

House of the Dragon: Get a Glimpse of Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra

5
Exclusive

How Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Adam Levine's Behavior

Latest News

Jonathan Bailey Officially Cast as Fiyero in Wicked Movies

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why She Said Yes to Wolf Pack

Exclusive

Jay Leno Reveals What It's Really Like Seeing Elon Musk in His Element

Lea Michele Admits Her Drive Once "Created Blind Spots" in Her Life

Nicola Peltz Praises David and Victoria Beckham as "Great In-Laws"