Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Major Update on And Just Like That Season 2

And just like that, it's time for the sophomore season.

Season two of HBO Max's comedy drama And Just Like That is officially underway​, as evident in this new Instagram photo. Sarah Jessica Parker​, who famously plays Carrie Bradshaw, confirmed the cast is hard at work in a Sept. 21 post showing a script that reads "And Just Like That... Episode 201". She went on to caption the photo, "@justlikethatmax Just this much. For now. X, SJ"

While SJP left us wanting more, fans can take a breath knowing that HBO confirmed Aug. 21 that the upcoming season of the Sex and the City spin-off is expected ​to premiere next year.

Although she remains tight lipped on what's in store for Carrie in the sophomore season, we know that the character is now a widow after last season's debut episode​ saw the death of her beloved husband, John James Preston (Chris Noth)​, a.k.a. Mr Big, dies after suffering a fatal heart attack.

In the first season she's seen dipping her toes back into the dating scene, but there was no sight of Aiden (John Corbett), Carrie's furniture designer ex-fiancé on Sex And The City.