Ana de Armas Reflects on Paparazzi Attention During Ben Affleck Romance

Ana de Armas wants to be recognized for her work and not her love life.

The Blonde actress opened up about the paparazzi attention she was receiving while dating her Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck back in March 2020. "I have never been someone that wants any attention that's not about my work," she told Variety during a cover shoot published on Sept. 21. "So when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate, and it feels dangerous and unsafe."

The Knives Out star explained how the paparazzi and online attention caused her to be concerned over her safety. Ana said, "But, especially in this country, I don't know how you can find protection. I don't know how you can stop that from happening, other than leaving."

The Gray Man actress, who begun her career in Cuba and has also worked in Spain confessed, "When I was living in Madrid, I was a very well-known actress and had press and paparazzi after me. It's something that you learn, unfortunately."