Libra Shopping Horoscope 2022: The 11 Things Every Libra Needs To Balance, Host & Hit The Town

To know a Libra is to love one. (They'll be the first ones to tell you that.) Libra is the Cardinal Air sign that ushers in the autumn, and is represented by the scales — a symbol that honors the sign's true spirit.
Known for balance, harmony, and a sprinkling of unpredictability, fun-loving Libras know how to have a good time. Whether they're gossiping on the couch or charming the bartender on a whim, they'll make the most of any situation. And true to form, Libras will look great doing it. Sure, it might not be fair that they've got a head-to-toe lewk for just making a coffee run, but someone's got to, right?
Now that you've gotten the lowdown on your vivacious and veracious BFF, read on to see what we suggest gifting the loving, laudable, and lavish Libras in your life. Oh, and yes: There are plenty of yoga-related ideas. Hey, that "balance" quality is no joke.
Bala Balance Blocks
Designed to improve "stability and flexibility" in her practice without making her too reliant on them, Bala's signature Balance Blocks encourage your Libra fave to find her flow.
Snif Instant Karma Candle
This luxe candle's dark-meets-dreamy scent helps your Libra bestie set the mood for any occasion — even if it's just being fab at home.
moon and jai Harmony Ritual Kit with Sage
Loquacious Libras are often the life of the event, but need time to recharge, too. When they're tired of playing peacemaker at the party, they can enjoy this Harmony Ritual Kit to restore their balance, promote inner peace, and bring a little extra joy to their space.
Our Place Mini Always Pan
This mini version of Our Place's bestselling, do-it-all pan is perfect for Libras who live to prep for potlucks and personal meals alike.
Alala Raya Rib Bra
Libras are known for their love of balance, harmony, and never being ones to blend in with the crowd. That makes the Raya Rib Bra the perfect foundational piece for her practice (even if it's just selfie-taking).
Alala Raya Rib Tight
If you give a Libra a stylish sports bra, she's going to want a pair of textured, trendy tights to wear with it.
Alala Ace of Spades Mat
The symbol of scales, Libras are known for their diplomacy and fairness. These qualities contribute to their maybe cliché, but well-documented love of yoga, so why not get them a strong, stylish, and durable mat to accompany their go-to class?
Sterling Forever Station Constellation Pendant Necklace
If there's one thing a Libra loves, it's being a Libra. This delicate necklace serves as a sparkling reminder of that throughout every sign's season.
Bandolier Billie Nylon Utility Crossbody With Case
A well balanced Libra loves her nights in and out alike. This utility crossbody case offers her minimalist, hands-free ease, allowing her to bring the necessities wherever she goes — whether it's from bar to bar or room to room.
Eleven by Venus Williams My Heart In Palms Dress
As active as she is ahead of the curve, your favorite Libra will rock this sustainably made athletic dress to brunch, basketball, and beyond.
Rosepops The Half-Hearted
These exquisite preserved roses honor both sides of the Libra's scale. Better yet? They're designed to last at least a year, which means your lovely Libra can be reminded of your appreciation for them long after their birthday party ends.
