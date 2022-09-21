Shay Mitchell Makes Dramatic Hair Transformation During Milan Fashion Week

Watch : Shay Mitchell Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Shay Mitchell is a total doll face with her new beauty makeover.

The Pretty Little Liars alum unveiled a major hair transformation ahead of attending Milan Fashion Week's Fendi spring/summer 2023 show. On Sept. 21, the actress gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her glam session, in which she kissed her brunette hair goodbye and said hello to being a redhead.

"And we did it," Shay captioned her Instagram Stories, sharing a close-up video of her new 'do. "Jesus [Guerrero] talented at so many things and now that I know he can do color like this."

For the runway show, the Dollface star opted for a chic updo with face-framing bangs. And although her new look wasn't front and center, the fiery color still popped against her bright yellow Fendi outfit, which entailed an oversized pullover with a black mesh front pocket and an intricately beaded lace skirt.