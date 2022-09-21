Ice-T Reflects on His Close Friendship With Law & Order: SVU Co-Star Mariska Hargitay

Watch : Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School

When you think of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, you think of stars Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay.

Fans have watched the duo—who play Odafin "Fin" Tutuola and Olivia Benson, respectively—take down NYC criminals for over two decades on the long-running NBC crime drama. And just like the characters' close bond on-screen, fans will be delighted to know that Ice-T and Hargitay are just as close off-screen.

In fact, Ice-T revealed that he knew the actress before SVU. "Me and Mariska lived on the same street in Hollywood," he exclusively told E! News at the show's season 24 premiere in NYC on Sept. 19. "We lived on Sunset Plaza, and her family house was up the hill, and my house was a little lower."

Ice-T joined his co-star and the rest of the SVU cast during the show's second season in 2000. Flash forward 22 years later, and Hargitay has grown to become one of the most important people in the rapper's life.