How Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Husband Adam Levine's "Inappropriate Behavior"

Watch : Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo

It hasn't been rainbows and butterflies for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's marriage in recent days.

The Victoria's Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 star, 43, made headlines this week after the singer was accused of and later denied having a year-long affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

While Prinsloo has yet to speak out publicly about the affair allegation, a friend of the couple is sharing insight into her current state. "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."

The source adds that while there are "no excuses for his inappropriate behavior," Levine maintains "it was nothing physical."

"He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this," the insider adds. "It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."