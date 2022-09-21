Tyler Perry Recalls Offering Home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During "Very Difficult Time"

Tyler Perry is always there to lend a helping hand.
The filmmaker opened up about supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their move to the United States in 2020, lending one of his California homes and security details. Speaking with Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Sept. 21, he noted, "It was a very difficult time for them."
"What I know about the two of them, and I wish the world knew, how much these two people love each other," the Madea creator continued. "They found each other out of all these odds against them finding each other."
He added, "And the love they have is really, really moving and I wanted to do anything I could to support them."
Commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, Tyler confessed, "If I don't have that, what she and Harry have, I don't want it. That's really amazing."
During an Aug. 29 interview with The Cut Meghan spoke about her friendship with the entertainment mogul. She shared that Tyler reached out after she married" in 2019 to say he was praying for her "and that he understood what this meant, and that he could only imagine what it was like."
Although the two hadn't met in person, Meghan opened up to him amid uncertainty surrounding her royal duties. She added, "Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you."
After briefly calling Tyler's Beverly Hills estate home, the couple purchased a house in Montecito, Calif. Upon their move the Don't Look Up actor gifted the two a grand piano as a way to commend new beginnings, telling them, "Write the soundtrack for your life.
The trio still remains close, with Tyler wishing Markle a happy birthday on Instagram.
"I've had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I've watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people," he wrote in the Aug. 5 post. "I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."