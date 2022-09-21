Tyler Perry Recalls Offering Home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During "Very Difficult Time"

Watch : Tyler Perry Reveals What It Means to Be the People's Champ

Tyler Perry is always there to lend a helping hand.

The filmmaker opened up about supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their move to the United States in 2020, lending one of his California homes and security details. Speaking with Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Sept. 21, he noted, "It was a very difficult time for them."

"What I know about the two of them, and I wish the world knew, how much these two people love each other," the Madea creator continued. "They found each other out of all these odds against them finding each other."

He added, "And the love they have is really, really moving and I wanted to do anything I could to support them."

Commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, Tyler confessed, "If I don't have that, what she and Harry have, I don't want it. That's really amazing."

During an Aug. 29 interview with The Cut Meghan spoke about her friendship with the entertainment mogul. She shared that Tyler reached out after she married" in 2019 to say he was praying for her "and that he understood what this meant, and that he could only imagine what it was like."