Kathy Hilton's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills "Meltdown" (and CongaGate) Explained

Watch : Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Aspen trip continues to be shrouded in mystery.

Though the ladies actually left the Colorado locale on the Sept. 21 episode, there's still so much we don't know. As such, E! has rounded up all of the cast's comments about their night out gone wrong—one that, according to several stars, ended with Kathy Hilton having a meltdown.

Said meltdown began at a nightclub, but supposedly got worse when Kathy and Lisa Rinna ended their night early to head back to Kyle Richards' house. "I feel like I have seen the devil," Lisa said of what unfolded thereafter, "and her name is Kathy Hilton."

What exactly Kathy told Lisa has yet to be revealed, but she did allege that Kathy spoke rudely of not just Kyle, but all of the other ladies too.

Kathy, on the other hand, has a much different story.