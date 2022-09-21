Why Kaley Cuoco Says "Everything Changed" When She Met Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Talks Chemistry With Pete Davidson in Meet Cute

Kaley Cuoco's life is feeling like a rom-com.

Just as she falls in love with Pete Davidson in the new Peacock movie Meet Cute—which premiered Sept. 21—the actress has found new love in real life with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey following her split from ex-husband Karl Cook last September.

"Last year was really rough," the actress exclusively told E! News at the Meet Cute premiere in NYC on Sept. 20. Luckily, Cuoco said filming the rom-com was a "good distraction" from all her personal drama going down IRL.

In the film, her character Sheila uses her ability to time travel to relive the same night over and over again with Davidson's Gary, each time trying to turn him into her perfect man. But unlike Sheila, Cuoco wouldn't change a thing about the past year, as difficult as it was, calling it a "magical point in time."

"I took a lot of time to myself and spent the year kind of figuring myself out," the 36-year-old shared. "That's why I'd never want actual time travel because it would really mess with the real time of what your life needs to be. And then, I met Tom, and everything changed."