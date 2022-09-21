How Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Prepared The Winchesters’ New Stars

The Winchesters will grip you tight and raise you from perdition.

The CW's Supernatural spin-off, premiering Oct. 11 on the network, is set to follow the original monster hunters, John and Mary Winchester (played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, respectively), as they begin the family's tradition of "saving people, hunting things."

And although this duo parallels their future sons, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters will be starting with a larger group of hunters, as John and Mary meet fellow hunters Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Kurshid) along their dramatic journey.

"We are embodying a lot of what Supernatural did, at the same time, Supernatural was a two-hander," The Winchesters showrunner Robbie Thompson told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Sept. 21. "That family expanded as characters like Castiel (Misha Collins) and Bobby (Jim Beaver) and others came in, but we're starting with a larger family."