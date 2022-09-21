Why The Amazing Race Is Eliminating This Favorite Twist

Watch : "The Amazing Race" History & Behind The Scenes Moments

The Amazing Race is back—but one of your favorite twists isn't.

Longtime host Phil Keoghan has revealed why the CBS travel competition has made the decision to cut non-elimination legs from season 34, saying that their removal is an attempt to make this chapter "different and more cutthroat."

Referencing season 33's father-daughter pair Arun and Natalia Kumar, who were saved by two non-elimination legs and the show's suspension due to COVID, Keoghan said the show won't be offering any more second shots at the $1 million prize. "It's just another way to give people another reason to tune in," he said. "New locations, and also just highly competitive, and no second chances."

Also new this season? The race is beginning outside the United States for the first time ever, with the competition starting in Munich, Germany. This is because the contestants are still traveling on a charter plane between countries, a practice the show first implemented in season 33 to avoid COVID exposures as much as possible.