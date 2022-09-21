Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Silence On "Heartbreaking" House of Hammer Docuseries

Watch : Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Chambers is breaking her silence on House of Hammer.

In early September, the Discovery+ docuseries centered around Armie Hammer and his family explored allegations of disturbing behavior, including accusations of sexual misconduct and physical abuse. (Hammer has denied all allegations against him, with his attorney Andrew Brettler telling E! News in 2021 that Hammer maintains any sexual activity he had engaged in was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.")

Now, in her E! News digital cover, Chambers—who separated from Hammer in 2020 and shares kids Harper, 7, and Ford, 5, with the actor—revealed her thoughts on the bombshell episodes. (Read her full cover story here.)

"I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me," the culinary entrepreneur and TV host exclusively told E!'s Francesca Amiker. "It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity."