Ziwe to Put Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox and More in the Hot Seat for Season 2

Ziwe is booked and busy.
On Sept. 21, Showtime announced that the second half of Ziwe Fumudoh's eponymous talk show will feature exclusive interviews with Drew Barrymore and Julia Fox, as well as Michael Che, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson and Wayne Brady.
Fans are already itching to see the guests in the hot seat, as Ziwe is known for asking the tough, and often uncomfortable, questions.
Case in point: Chet Hanks' hilariously awkward appearance in the first half of season two. During the interview, Ziwe asked Chet, whose parents are Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, what he thinks about cultural appropriation. In response, the actor, who has ignited controversy by speaking in a Patois accent, told her, "I don't feel like I've truly done anything offensive."
So, fans are understandably excited to see which topics will arise during Ziwe's conversation with Julia, who has become increasingly famous since dating Kanye West earlier this year. "Ziwe interviewing Julia Fox is all I ever asked from the universe," one person tweeted. "I'm so happy."
Ziwe gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of Julia's upcoming interview, captioning a selfie of herself and the Uncut Gems star, "This photo is for the male gaze please comment below… new episodes coming soon !"
Even Ziwe's friend and former guest Emily Ratajkowski is eager to see what happens during this meeting of minds, commenting on the pic, "Break the internet."
While Julia and Drew are big gets for the Showtime series, Ziwe has her sights set even higher and wants to next interview Meghan Markle, a fellow Northwestern University alum. As Ziwe previously told E! News, the royal's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey set the tone for her talk show. "The structure was really inspired by that," Ziwe explained. "I thought it was a really, really brilliant, like one of the best interviews of the 21st century, honestly."
But Ziwe is merely taking inspiration from Oprah, adding, "No one can do Oprah. All I can do is do Ziwe." And honestly, we wouldn't have it any other way.
Ziwe will return to Showtime with six new episodes starting Nov. 18 on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Nov. 20. The season will continue to drop new episodes every Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on air Sunday night.