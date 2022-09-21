Drew Barrymore Playfully Trolls Andrew Garfield's Abstinence Confession

Drew Barrymore has weighed in on Andrew Garfield's abstinence confession.
During a Sept. 20 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore and co-host Ross Mathews poked fun at Andrew Garfield's choice to remain abstinent for six months in order to prepare for his role as a Jesuit priest in the 2016 film Silence. The actor's admission left Barrymore questioning herself, teasing, "What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?'"
Mathews also chimed in saying, "I get abstaining from sex, I mean I did that my entire 20s, right?"
"We buried the lede there, that's the headline," he added. "Drew can go six months, no big deal."
But that's not to say Barrymore isn't on-board with method acting, admitting that she knows plenty of actors who have gotten great results from the technique including Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey. Barrymore can also understand why actors need to "transform and fully commit" to a character during filming.
"I definitely did on certain projects, like when I did Grey Gardens, this film I did where I played beloved real-life woman Edie Beale," she explained. "I was so nervous I didn't really chit chat with everybody on set, I just really stayed in character."
The abstinence chatter first started when Garfield revealed his celibacy for Silence on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast on Aug. 22.
"I had an incredibly spiritual experience. I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals for myself," the Spider Man: No Way Home actor shared. "I was celibate for six months and fasting a lot, because me and Adam had to lose a bunch of weight anyway."
Andrew called the experience of shooting the Martin Scorsese-directed film "very cool," noting that he "had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food for that period of time."
The Golden Globe award winner also shared his grievances over the backlash method acting has received in the past.
"I'm kind of bothered by this idea that ‘method acting is bulls--t.'" Garfield explained. "No, I don't think you know what method acting is if you've just worked with someone who claims to be a method actor who isn't actually acting the method at all. It's also very private. I don't want people to see the pipes of my toilet. I don't want them to see how I'm making the sausage."