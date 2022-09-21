Brad Pitt Ventures Into Beauty With New Luxury Skincare Line

Forget the fight club, Brad Pitt is officially part of the beauty community.
On Sept. 21, the Bullet Train actor announced his latest business venture, unveiling the launch of Le Domaine—a luxury skincare line that the brand describes as "science-meets-nature." The Oscar winner's brand offers a face cream, cleanser and serum that ranges between $80-$385.
"I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch," Brad told Vogue, "but if I hadn't seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn't have bothered."
While Brad admitted that he hasn't always had a good beauty routine, that all changed when he seriously began to consider launching his own brand.
"I get sent stuff all the time and... ugh," he said. "It's just all the same for me. But this last year we have been testing Le Domaine and I was really surprised by the results, and that for me, made it worth going forward."
However, don't expect Brad to become your typical beauty influencer, as he told Vogue he won't be the "face" of Le Domaine.
In fact, the 58-year-old isn't the sole founder of his skincare line either. He partnered with the Perrin family of the Château Beaucastel vintners and revealed that his products are made in France.
More specifically, the grapes infused in the skincare line are from Chateau Miraval, the vineyard he bought with his ex Angelina Jolie in 2012.
"Landing here – at Château Miraval – opened up a lot of ideas that I wouldn't have normally considered," the Fight Club star said, adding that he's been inspired by ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow and her company Goop. "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire."
He continued, "She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day...maybe."
And although Brad's new line focuses on skincare, he explained that he's not "running from ageing."
"I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more," he said. "Something we discussed [in founding Le Domaine] was this headline of 'anti-ageing.' It's ridiculous. It's a fairytale. But what is real is treating your skin in a healthy manner."
He added, "I think that we're learning that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long lasting benefits to that."