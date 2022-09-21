Brad Pitt Credits Ex-Fiancée and "Dear Friend" Gwyneth Paltrow for This Personal Milestone

Watch : Necessary Realness: Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Moment

Once upon a time in Hollywood…Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow dated.

And while it's been 25 years since their split, the actor recently reminded fans that exes can still be friends.

Pitt gave Paltrow a shout-out while promoting his new skincare line, Le Domaine, during an interview with Vogue. When asked how he feels about star-studded business enterprises, the Moneyball alum recalled how it at one point "seemed shameful to do a commercial" and that celebrities would be "called a sell-out." However, he said times have changed.

"I really think the hip-hop guys changed all of that," he told the outlet in an interview published Sept. 21. "They made it okay—even cool—to spread your wings a bit, to try some other things. And now it's really exciting that you can, you know, explore other corners [of your creativity] like the old Renaissance artists in a way."

Pitt then expressed his admiration for how Paltrow runs her lifestyle brand Goop.

"And I love what Gwyneth [Paltrow]'s done [with Goop]," he continued. "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her."