Brad Pitt Credits Ex-Fiancée and "Dear Friend" Gwyneth Paltrow for This Personal Milestone

Once upon a time in Hollywood…Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow dated.
And while it's been 25 years since their split, the actor recently reminded fans that exes can still be friends.
Pitt gave Paltrow a shout-out while promoting his new skincare line, Le Domaine, during an interview with Vogue. When asked how he feels about star-studded business enterprises, the Moneyball alum recalled how it at one point "seemed shameful to do a commercial" and that celebrities would be "called a sell-out." However, he said times have changed.
"I really think the hip-hop guys changed all of that," he told the outlet in an interview published Sept. 21. "They made it okay—even cool—to spread your wings a bit, to try some other things. And now it's really exciting that you can, you know, explore other corners [of your creativity] like the old Renaissance artists in a way."
Pitt then expressed his admiration for how Paltrow runs her lifestyle brand Goop.
"And I love what Gwyneth [Paltrow]'s done [with Goop]," he continued. "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her."
Actually, he credits his fellow Oscar winner with helping him with his skincare routine back in the day. "In fact," he added, "come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day…maybe."
Pitt, 58, and Paltrow, 49, started dating after co-starring in the 1995 film Se7en. They got engaged but split in 1997. And in a June 2022 conversation for Goop, the duo confirmed they've remained on good terms.
"It's lovely to have you as a friend now," Pitt told Paltrow, who expressed she felt the same way. "And I do love you."
She then added, "I love you so much."
After his relationship with Paltrow, Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in 2000. However, they divorced in 2005. Pitt tied the knot again in 2014, wedding Angelina Jolie. She filed for divorce in 2016, and they were declared legally single in 2019.
As for Paltrow, she wed Chris Martin in 2003. The actress and the Coldplay singer announced in 2014 their decision to "consciously uncouple" and went on to file for divorce, finalizing it in 2016. She then married Brad Falchuk in 2018.
"I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry," she told Pitt during their Goop discussion. "It just took me 20 years."