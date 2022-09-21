Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town.
In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
Rob chimed in the comments, writing, "Fairy party."
For their magical play date, True chose a head-to-toe purple outfit, from her socks to her tutu. Dream, on the other-hand, went for a pretty in pink moment with a matching wand.
In the carousel of photos, the pair looked as close as ever, with the two cousins posing for a pic in one slide and holding hands in another.
Dream and True have shared a close bond throughout the years, with Khloe and Rob regularly sharing photos of their little one's enjoying their time together.
Earlier this year, Khloe revealed that the four have a special longstanding annual tradition where they bring ice cream to firefighters at the local station.
"Talk about cuteness!!!" Khloe wrote in a June 24 Instagram post alongside a series of photos of their trips over the years. "It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station."
She added, "Fire station 125 has been a station that the kids have visited for a while now."
What can we say? Whether it's dressing up in tutus or giving back, their friendship is a dream come true (pun definitely intended).