Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town.

In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."

Rob chimed in the comments, writing, "Fairy party."

For their magical play date, True chose a head-to-toe purple outfit, from her socks to her tutu. Dream, on the other-hand, went for a pretty in pink moment with a matching wand.

In the carousel of photos, the pair looked as close as ever, with the two cousins posing for a pic in one slide and holding hands in another.