Shakira Slams "False" Tax Fraud Accusation Amid Legal Battle

Watch : Shakira's Tax Fraud Case: "Innocence Will Be Proven"

Shakira is maintaining her innocence.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, recently slammed her ongoing tax fraud case where she has been charged with tax evasion for allegedly not paying millions of dollars while living in Spain.

"Because I have to fight for what I believe; because these are false accusations," she told Elle in the publication's October cover story. "First of all, I didn't spend 183 days per year at that time at all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I've paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them."

As Shakira noted, "I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one. However, even without evidence to support these fictional claims, as they usually do, they've resorted to a salacious press campaign to try to sway people, and apply pressure in the media along with the threat of reputational damage in order to coerce settlement agreements."