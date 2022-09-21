Chicago P.D. Premiere Sneak Peek Shows the Dark Aftermath of Anna's Death

Watch : Chicago P.D. Season 10 Premiere Exclusive

Every action has its consequences, and now the characters on Chicago P.D. are dealing with theirs.

The NBC police drama's season nine finale left the Chicago officers in a dark place. Not only was Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) shot by his informant, Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado), after trying to protect her from the Los Temidos gang, but Anna herself was shot and killed by Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) immediately after.

Picking up two weeks after the finale chaos, Hailey contemplates her decision in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the show's Sept. 21 season 10 premiere.

"We can't take another drug case from there," Hailey tells her fellow detective and husband, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). The station has been working extra hard to wipe the neighborhood of gang violence and drugs, a move Hailey isn't certain of.

"You saw the new chief," she adds. "He knows Voight's A.W.O.L."

But Jay has faith in their new leader's decision. "He just wants to keep the neighborhood clean of drugs so Anna's death means something," he responds. "I get that."