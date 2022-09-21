House of the Dragon: HBO Releases Tense Preview of Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenrya

Watch : Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?

Emma D'Arcy is tapping in.

While fans are loving Milly Alcock's performance as Princess Rhaenyra in HBO's House of the Dragon, it's time for a new actor to step into the role as the series makes a time jump for the last five episodes of season one. Next time viewers tune in to the Game of Thrones prequel, Emma will be portraying the platinum blonde princess, alongside John Macmillan's older version of her husband, Laenor Velaryon, stepping in for Theo Nate.

HBO gave viewers a taste of what they can expect from the Truth Seekers alum in a Sept. 20 preview of the upcoming sixth episode in which Rhaenyra has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with Laenor. While the princess needs her rest, she's forced to walk through King's Landing, telling Laenor, "She wants to see him."

The "she" Rhaenyra is referring to is presumably Queen Alicent Hightower, who will now be played by Olivia Cooke. (Emily Carey portrayed the younger version of Alicent in the first half of the season.)