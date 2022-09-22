Exclusive

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Liz Unpacks Her Frustrations With Ed

Though 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Liz and Ed announced they were engaged in Nov. 2021, there might be trouble in paradise for these two. Watch the exclusive scene here.

It isn't necessarily Happily Ever After for Ed Brown and Liz Woods

In this exclusive sneak preview of the Sept. 25 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz finds herself venting her frustrations about fiancé Big Ed. In the clip, she tells a friend that she feels like Ed "doesn't necessarily want to see me grow or succeed."

​Liz struggles to see how they can make their relationship work if Ed doesn't appreciate what she's bringing to the table, saying, "I feel like I'm the one person so far that's kind of been in his life that's never needed anything from him."

​To this, her friend suggests, "Maybe that's why you guys fight. Do you think he wants you to need him more?"

After Liz nods in agreement, her friend asks, "The more you go away from that, the more insecure—he doesn't have a hold on you?"

But the one time Liz does feel supported by Ed? When she's hitting the gym.

"He will look through photos and be like, 'Oh, do you ever think about being back to that size?'" she recalls in a confessional. "It's kind of insulting. I don't feel pretty."

Liz then reveals that Ed's insecurities are the reason she started taking dance classes during their brief breakup, because she would see the "type of girls he was hanging out with."

"I would hope that Ed would love me no matter what," she says. "I've loved him at his heaviest and his smallest since I've been with him. Never thought I would feel so insecure about myself the way that I do now."

Liz and Ed first met off-camera, when single mom Liz was working as a manager at Ed's favorite San Diego restaurant. The two quickly fell in love, chronicling their story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, with Ed eventually popping the question in Nov. 2021.

To see if Liz and Ed can ever see eye-to-eye, watch the exclusive clip above.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

