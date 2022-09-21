Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Shoulder Bag for Just $89

This Kate Spade Weston Shoulder Bag is chic, functional, and on sale for 78% off

By Marenah Dobin Sep 21, 2022 3:22 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleHandbagsShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
E-Comm: Kate Spade Shoulder Bag

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you don't want a giant tote bag, but a mini handbag just isn't going to cut it, you need to check out the Kate Spade Weston Shoulder Bag. It's just as fashionable as it is functional. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on this top-selling style. Usually, you can get this one for $400, but it's $89. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.

This Weston Shoulder Bag has enough room for your essentials— your wallet, keys, phone, snacks, and more. The bag is made from a beautiful pebbled leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean. You can carry it by the handles, wear it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody. That makes it a three-in-one bag and a total must-have.

If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.

read
48-Hour Flash Deal: This Root Touch Up Spray With 8,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews Is 50% Off

Kate Spade 78% Off Deal

Kate Spade Weston Shoulder Bag

This spacious shoulder bag comes in black, beige, blue, and yellow.

Carry this as a tote bag, wear it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody.

$360
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

2
Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

3

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

Looking for more great deals? Don't miss this two-for-one deal on Clinique Makeup Remover.

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

2
Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

3

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

4

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Is in New Relationship After Deepti Split

5

Shakira Breaks Silence on "Tough" Gerard Piqué Split

Latest News

Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Shoulder Bag for Just $89

How Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Reacted to His Leaked Texts Scandal

Exclusive

Watch Kesha & Some Drag Legends In Trailer for Halloween Musical

These Washable, Pet-Friendly Rugs Start At Just $37

NCIS’ Mark Harmon Removed From Credits Nearly a Year After Exit

Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dead at 22