How Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Reacted to His Leaked Texts Scandal

Watch : Bachelorette Live Finale Exclusive Preview

The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer are ready to move forward after the drama involving his alleged text exchange with his ex before the show.

The season 19 co-lead addressed the scandal in an interview with E! News.

"You can't plan for so many of these things that happen in the outside world because you really get to know these people in a bubble," she said. "So, you don't know everything about their previous relationships or just every little detail."

Gabby said Erich told her about the texts months before they leaked so she wasn't surprised when they spread online.

"I think it took a lot of courage on his end and honesty to bring it to me before I found out," she said. "It hurt to hear the first time, obviously. I took a step back, not in our relationship, but just in the conversation to really think about things. I think it was a really good growing opportunity for both of us. We both heard each other out and just agreed to be better in the future."