Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dead at 22

The UCLA community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The family of former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill announced that he has died. He was 22 years old.

"We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people," the family shared on Instagram Sept. 20. "We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers."

While Hill's family did not disclose his cause of death, the Los Angeles Times reports that the family confirmed to Hill's high school coach Josh Giles that he passed away after recently going missing in Costa Rica. No further details were disclosed.

Hill played with the Bruins from 2017 to 2021. Halfway through his final season with the team, Hill announced that he would be stepping away from basketball for good, citing mental health reasons for why he left the UCLA program.