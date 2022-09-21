Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dead at 22

The UCLA community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
The family of former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill announced that he has died. He was 22 years old.
"We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people," the family shared on Instagram Sept. 20. "We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers."
While Hill's family did not disclose his cause of death, the Los Angeles Times reports that the family confirmed to Hill's high school coach Josh Giles that he passed away after recently going missing in Costa Rica. No further details were disclosed.
Hill played with the Bruins from 2017 to 2021. Halfway through his final season with the team, Hill announced that he would be stepping away from basketball for good, citing mental health reasons for why he left the UCLA program.
"I just had to distance myself because the headspace I was in, it was damaging the team," the athlete said in a 2021 Instagram video. "So, I didn't want to restrict them from achieving their goals too."
After news broke of the athlete's passing, Hill was honored in touching tributes shared by those closest to him.
The UCLA Men's Basketball team released a statement on Twitter, writing, "Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Jalen Hill. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."
Mick Cronin, head coach of the UCLA men's basketball team, shared his condolences to Hill's family on social media.
"The news of Jalen Hill's passing is heartbreaking," he tweeted Sept. 21. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. Jalen was a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon."