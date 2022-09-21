How Olivia Wilde Keeps Her Composure Amid Don’t Worry Darling Drama

Watch : Olivia Wilde Slams "VICIOUS" Custody Papers Incident

Don't worry, Olivia Wilde is not letting the negativity get to her.

The Don't Worry Darling director and actress shared how she's blocking out the noise amid chatter about her personal and professional life.

"It's hard. It's hard sometimes," she admitted on a Sept. 21 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "But at the end of the day, I'm so lucky and there's people dealing with really so many hard things…dealing with real health crises."

Olivia—who shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, with ex Jason Sudeikis—noted that although her "stuff is out there," she is thankful that she and her kids are alive.

"That's what gets me through," she told host Kelly Clarkson. "I remind myself of that every single day. I'm not on the internet, I'm not on Instagram. So, I think that really helps."

So, how does the Booksmart director block out the drama?