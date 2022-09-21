Taylor Swift Reveals First Song Title From Midnights Album

Watch : Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift is filling in a blank space about one of the tracks on her upcoming album Midnights.

The singer, 32, dropped the name of the 13th song on the tracklist…ready for it? Because it is…"Mastermind."

Swift shared this revelation at the stroke of, well, midnight on Sept. 21 in a new TikTok series called "Midnights Mayhem With Me." While the artist will forever and always be known as the queen of Easter eggs, she wanted to use this series as a way to directly share information about Midnights with her fans.

"I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about my music, and I am not here to deny that," she said. "But I am here to defy that. Welcome to a new series I'm calling 'Midnights Mayhem With Me.'"

Using a "technologically advanced device," a.k.a. a bingo ball cage, Swift explained that she was going to "allow fate to decide" what track titles to announce and in what order.

"In this cage are 13 Ping Pong balls labeled one through 13, each representing a track on the Midnights album," she said. "So, let's leave it up to fate."